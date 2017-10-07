SPX Corp (SPXC) Position Raised by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of SPX Corp (NASDAQ:SPXC) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.17% of SPX Corp worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SPX Corp by 2.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of SPX Corp by 31.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 9,959 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of SPX Corp by 3.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPX Corp by 3.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 540,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,108,000 after purchasing an additional 20,377 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of SPX Corp by 5.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period.

Get SPX Corp alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/spx-corp-spxc-position-raised-by-swiss-national-bank.html.

Shares of SPX Corp (NASDAQ SPXC) opened at 29.13 on Friday. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.24 billion. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.74 and its 200-day moving average is $25.30. SPX Corp has a one year low of $15.49 and a one year high of $29.55.

SPX Corp (NASDAQ:SPXC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $349.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.84 million. SPX Corp had a negative return on equity of 15.86% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. SPX Corp’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SPX Corp will post $1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SPXC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SPX Corp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPX Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th.

SPX Corp Profile

SPX Corporation is a global supplier of infrastructure equipment. The Company operates through three segments: HVAC; Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC solutions offered by its businesses include package cooling towers, residential and commercial boilers, heating and ventilation products.

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.