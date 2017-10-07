Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (SPX) to Issue Dividend of GBX 25.50 on November 10th

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 25.50 ($0.34) per share on Friday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (SPX) opened at 5715.00 on Friday. Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc has a 12 month low of GBX 4,076.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 5,875.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5,604.73 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,398.07. The firm’s market cap is GBX 4.20 billion.

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc alerts:

SPX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Investec reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc in a report on Friday, September 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/spirax-sarco-engineering-plc-spx-to-issue-dividend-of-gbx-25-50-on-november-10th.html.

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc is a United Kingdom-based industrial engineering company. The Company’s segments include Europe, Middle East & Africa; Asia Pacific; Americas; Steam specialties business, and Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group (Watson-Marlow). The Company’s businesses include Spirax Sarco and Watson-Marlow.

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.