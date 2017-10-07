Spinnaker Trust Has $4.99 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Spinnaker Trust decreased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,705 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & comprises approximately 0.6% of Spinnaker Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Wells Fargo & were worth $4,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Delphi Private Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & by 262.8% during the 2nd quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 1,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on WFC. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & in a research report on Friday. Vertical Group began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. UBS AG set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Vetr downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.07 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Instinet reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & in a research report on Saturday, September 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.44.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Spinnaker Trust Has $4.99 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/spinnaker-trust-has-4-99-million-holdings-in-wells-fargo-company-wfc.html.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) opened at 55.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.59. The company has a market capitalization of $275.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.97. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $44.28 and a 1-year high of $59.99.

Wells Fargo & (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Wells Fargo & had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 23.25%. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Wells Fargo &’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post $4.14 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $11.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Profile

Wells Fargo & Company is a bank holding company. The Company is a diversified financial services company. It has three operating segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The Company offers its services under three categories: personal, small business and commercial.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.