SPDR S&P Metals and Mining Target of Unusually High Options Trading (XME)

SPDR S&P Metals and Mining (NYSEARCA:XME) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 16,004 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 721% compared to the average volume of 1,949 put options.

Shares of SPDR S&P Metals and Mining (NYSEARCA XME) opened at 32.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.46. SPDR S&P Metals and Mining has a 52-week low of $24.23 and a 52-week high of $35.21.

Get SPDR S&P Metals and Mining alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $0.0601 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from SPDR S&P Metals and Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $420,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $691,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 26,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares in the last quarter.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “SPDR S&P Metals and Mining Target of Unusually High Options Trading (XME)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/spdr-sp-metals-and-mining-target-of-unusually-high-options-trading-xme.html.

About SPDR S&P Metals and Mining

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals and Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals and Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.