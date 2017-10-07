SPDR S&P Homebuilders (XHB) Holdings Reduced by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders (NYSE:XHB) by 48.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,099,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,042,904 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Homebuilders comprises about 1.0% of Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders were worth $42,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XHB. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders by 12.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders in the second quarter worth $215,000. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders in the second quarter worth $259,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders in the second quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders by 26.8% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders alerts:

SPDR S&P Homebuilders (NYSE:XHB) traded up 0.12% during trading on Friday, reaching $40.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 933,777 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.14. SPDR S&P Homebuilders has a 1-year low of $30.92 and a 1-year high of $40.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “SPDR S&P Homebuilders (XHB) Holdings Reduced by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/spdr-sp-homebuilders-xhb-holdings-reduced-by-migdal-insurance-financial-holdings-ltd.html.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.