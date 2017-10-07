SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) Shares Sold by Poplar Forest Capital LLC

Poplar Forest Capital LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iAB Financial Bank bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) boosted their target price on SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust from $123.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE SPY) opened at 254.37 on Friday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $208.38 and a 12 month high of $254.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $248.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a $1.2346 dividend. This is an increase from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

