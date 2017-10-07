SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (DIA)

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSE:DIA) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 14,136 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 112% compared to the average daily volume of 6,670 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF during the second quarter worth about $12,352,000. Intl Fcstone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF during the second quarter worth about $573,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF by 146.2% during the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF during the second quarter worth about $376,000.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) opened at 227.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $221.37 and its 200 day moving average is $214.23. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF has a 52-week low of $178.64 and a 52-week high of $227.66.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.4577 per share. This represents a $5.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th.

