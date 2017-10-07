Southwest Gas Corporation (SWX) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Southwest Gas Corporation (NYSE:SWX) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 724 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.24% of Southwest Gas Corporation worth $8,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Southwest Gas Corporation by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Southwest Gas Corporation by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Southwest Gas Corporation by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Southwest Gas Corporation news, VP Kenneth J. Kenny sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total transaction of $48,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,383.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karen S. Haller sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $105,235.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,639 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,427.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Corporation (SWX) opened at 77.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.60. Southwest Gas Corporation has a 12-month low of $64.26 and a 12-month high of $86.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.03 and its 200-day moving average is $79.73.

Southwest Gas Corporation (NYSE:SWX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Southwest Gas Corporation had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $560.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Southwest Gas Corporation will post $3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Southwest Gas Corporation’s payout ratio is 61.11%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SWX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Gas Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Southwest Gas Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Group LLC upgraded shares of Southwest Gas Corporation from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Gas Corporation in a report on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Southwest Gas Corporation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, formerly Southwest Gas Corporation, is engaged in the business of purchasing, distributing and transporting natural gas. The Company operates through two segments: natural gas operations and construction services, which includes the operations of the Company’s subsidiary, Centuri Construction Group, Inc (Centuri).

