Southside Bancshares, Inc. (SBSI) Holdings Cut by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 835,010 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,362 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.85% of Southside Bancshares worth $29,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxford Asset Management bought a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $746,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $555,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $318,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 70.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 19,051 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $480,000. Institutional investors own 51.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Southside Bancshares news, insider Tim Carter sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $237,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBSI. BidaskClub cut shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (SBSI) opened at 36.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.72 and a 200 day moving average of $33.74. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.81. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.47 and a 1-year high of $38.08.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $44.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.40 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 25.30%. Equities analysts expect that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post $2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc (Southside) is a bank holding company for Southside Bank (the Bank). The Company is a community-focused financial institution that offers a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations in the communities. These services include consumer and commercial loans, deposit accounts, trust services, safe deposit services and brokerage services.

