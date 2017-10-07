SOUTH32 LTD SPON (SOUHY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SOUTH32 LTD SPON (NASDAQ:SOUHY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning. They currently have $15.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “South32 Limited is a resources company. The Company primarily produces alumina, aluminium, coal, manganese, nickel, silver, lead and zinc. South32 Limited is based in Perth, Australia. “

SOUHY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC Holdings plc reiterated a hold rating on shares of SOUTH32 LTD SPON in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Macquarie reiterated a neutral rating on shares of SOUTH32 LTD SPON in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC downgraded SOUTH32 LTD SPON from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.

SOUTH32 LTD SPON (SOUHY) traded up 0.16% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.83. The stock had a trading volume of 60,051 shares. SOUTH32 LTD SPON has a 1-year low of $9.04 and a 1-year high of $13.39. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 billion and a PE ratio of 11.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.99.

