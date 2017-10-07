SOUTH32 LTD SPON (SOUHY) Rating Reiterated by UBS AG

SOUTH32 LTD SPON (NASDAQ:SOUHY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by UBS AG in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SOUHY. Jefferies Group LLC cut SOUTH32 LTD SPON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. HSBC Holdings plc reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SOUTH32 LTD SPON in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised SOUTH32 LTD SPON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SOUTH32 LTD SPON in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

SOUTH32 LTD SPON (NASDAQ:SOUHY) opened at 12.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion and a PE ratio of 11.21. SOUTH32 LTD SPON has a one year low of $9.04 and a one year high of $13.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.32 and a 200 day moving average of $10.99.

