Sonoco Products Company (SON) VP Sells $28,815.00 in Stock

Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) VP Marcy J. Thompson sold 565 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $28,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) traded up 0.73% on Friday, reaching $51.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 768,856 shares. Sonoco Products Company has a 1-year low of $47.10 and a 1-year high of $55.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.60.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 16.64%. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sonoco Products Company will post $2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.09%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SON shares. Bank of America Corporation lifted their target price on Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays PLC reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Sonoco Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SON. Harfst & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the second quarter worth $126,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 18.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the second quarter worth $206,000. Clinton Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the second quarter worth $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company is engaged in manufacturing of industrial and consumer packaging products, and providing packaging services. The Company operates in four segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Display and Packaging, and Protective Solutions. Its Consumer Packaging segment’s products and services include round composite cans, aluminum, steel and peelable membrane easy-open closures for composite and metal cans; plastic bottles, cups and trays, and printed flexible packaging and global brand management.

