Sonic Corp. (SONC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated their buy rating on shares of Sonic Corp. (NASDAQ:SONC) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. currently has a $29.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Oppenheimer Holdings also issued estimates for Sonic Corp.’s Q4 2017 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SONC. Bank of America Corporation reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Sonic Corp. in a research note on Sunday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonic Corp. from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Sonic Corp. in a research note on Monday, June 26th. BidaskClub lowered Sonic Corp. from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Sonic Corp. in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.61.

Sonic Corp. (NASDAQ:SONC) traded down 0.37% during trading on Friday, hitting $24.52. The stock had a trading volume of 852,009 shares. Sonic Corp. has a one year low of $21.12 and a one year high of $30.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.02 and its 200 day moving average is $25.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.76.

Sonic Corp. announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 9th that permits the company to buyback $160.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 16.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Steven A. Davis purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $117,730 over the last 90 days. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sonic Corp. by 77.7% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sonic Corp. by 74.5% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Sonic Corp. during the first quarter worth about $209,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Sonic Corp. by 72.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Sonic Corp. by 1.4% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter.

Sonic Corp. operates and franchises the chain of drive-thru restaurants (Sonic Drive-Ins) in the United States. As of August 31, 2016, 3,557 Sonic Drive-Ins were in operation from coast to coast in 45 states, consisting of 345 Company drive-thrus and 3,212 franchise drive-thrus. As of August 31, 2016, its restaurant design and construction consisted of a kitchen housed in a one-story building, which was approximately 1,500 square feet, flanked by canopy-covered rows of 16 to 24 parking spaces, with each space having its own payment terminal, intercom speaker system and menu board.

