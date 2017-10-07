Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Verastem (VSTM) Stock Price

News headlines about Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Verastem earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 45.0912932856286 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Verastem (NASDAQ VSTM) traded down 2.93% on Friday, hitting $4.64. The company had a trading volume of 809,219 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.01. Verastem has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $5.71. The stock’s market cap is $171.64 million.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Equities analysts predict that Verastem will post ($1.38) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VSTM shares. Cann reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Verastem in a research report on Monday, June 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (up previously from $6.50) on shares of Verastem in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Verastem in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of Verastem in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.04.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on discovering and developing drugs to improve outcomes for patients with cancer. The Company operates in the segment of developing drugs for the treatment of cancer. The Company’s advanced product candidates are VS 6063, VS 4718 and VS 5584.

