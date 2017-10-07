Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Northrim BanCorp (NRIM) Share Price

Press coverage about Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Northrim BanCorp earned a news sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.093250753113 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Get Northrim BanCorp Inc alerts:

Shares of Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ NRIM) opened at 34.60 on Friday. Northrim BanCorp has a 52 week low of $24.35 and a 52 week high of $35.80. The company has a market capitalization of $239.09 million, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.32 and its 200-day moving average is $30.40.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $23.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.70 million. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 14.15%. On average, analysts expect that Northrim BanCorp will post $2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This is a boost from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/somewhat-positive-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-northrim-bancorp-nrim-share-price.html.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim BanCorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company operates in two segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment’s principal business focus is the offering of loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in its primary market areas. The Community Banking segment operates approximately 10 branches throughout Alaska.

Receive News & Ratings for Northrim BanCorp Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrim BanCorp Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.