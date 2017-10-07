Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Camtek (CAMT) Share Price

News articles about Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Camtek earned a news impact score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the semiconductor company an impact score of 45.9537062021371 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CAMT shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camtek from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Camtek in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Camtek from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Camtek presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) opened at 5.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $195.04 million, a P/E ratio of 70.64 and a beta of 1.03. Camtek has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $7.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.85.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Camtek had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $22.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Camtek will post $0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd. provides automated and technological solutions for production processes and products yield, enabling and supporting customers’ technologies in the semiconductor fabrication and printed circuit board (PCB) industries. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and markets products mainly based on two core technologies: automated optical inspection (AOI) and functional ink technology (FIT).

