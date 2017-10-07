Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect S&P Global (SPGI) Stock Price

News articles about S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. S&P Global earned a news impact score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the business services provider an impact score of 46.3886473676625 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

SPGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays PLC boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $146.00 target price (up previously from $145.00) on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “no rating at time” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, UBS AG boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $154.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.70.

S&P Global (NYSE SPGI) traded down 0.37% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $158.45. 775,718 shares of the stock traded hands. S&P Global has a 52 week low of $107.21 and a 52 week high of $160.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.85.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. S&P Global had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 202.37%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that S&P Global will post $6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other S&P Global news, SVP Nancy Luquette sold 860 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.50, for a total value of $130,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,059. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, formerly McGraw Hill Financial Inc, is a provider of ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets around the world. The Company operates through three segments: Ratings, which provides credit ratings, research and analytics to investors, issuers and other market participants; Market and Commodities Intelligence, which offers multi-asset-class data, research and analytical capabilities that integrate cross-asset analytics and desktop services, and deliver their customers in the commodity and energy markets access to information, data, analytic services and pricing and benchmarks, and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices), which is an index provider that maintains a range of valuation and index benchmarks for investment advisors, wealth managers and institutional investors.

