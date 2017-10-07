Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Ever-Glory International Group (EVK) Stock Price

News coverage about Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ever-Glory International Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the textile maker an impact score of 45.3110827468796 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Ever-Glory International Group (EVK) remained flat at $2.35 during mid-day trading on Friday. 575 shares of the stock traded hands. Ever-Glory International Group has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $3.00. The firm has a market cap of $34.76 million, a PE ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day moving average is $2.56.

Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The textile maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $79.77 million for the quarter. Ever-Glory International Group had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 1.99%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ever-Glory International Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Ever-Glory International Group Company Profile

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc (Ever-Glory), through its subsidiaries, is a retailer of branded fashion apparel. Ever-Glory is also a global apparel supply chain solution provider with a focus on casual wear, outerwear and sportswear brands. The Company operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail.

