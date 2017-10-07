Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Summit Therapeutics PLC (SMMT) Stock Price

News coverage about Summit Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:SMMT) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Summit Therapeutics PLC earned a news impact score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 46.539513417366 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SMMT. ValuEngine cut shares of Summit Therapeutics PLC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Summit Therapeutics PLC in a report on Monday, September 11th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Summit Therapeutics PLC in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Therapeutics PLC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of Summit Therapeutics PLC (SMMT) traded down 0.23% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.76. 26,739 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s market capitalization is $158.03 million. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.02 and its 200-day moving average is $13.02. Summit Therapeutics PLC has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $16.86.

Summit Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:SMMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.28). Summit Therapeutics PLC had a negative return on equity of 29,334.40% and a negative net margin of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $25.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.37 million. On average, analysts predict that Summit Therapeutics PLC will post ($0.11) EPS for the current year.

Summit Therapeutics PLC Company Profile

Summit Therapeutics plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in drug development. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines for indications for which there are no existing or only inadequate therapies. It is conducting clinical programs focused on the genetic disease Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and the infectious disease Clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

