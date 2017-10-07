Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect StoneMor Partners L.P. (STON) Share Price

News articles about StoneMor Partners L.P. (NYSE:STON) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. StoneMor Partners L.P. earned a media sentiment score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 45.9452625256101 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of StoneMor Partners L.P. (STON) opened at 6.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.90. The company’s market cap is $244.44 million. StoneMor Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $5.52 and a 12 month high of $25.36.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James Financial, Inc. lowered StoneMor Partners L.P. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup Inc. lowered StoneMor Partners L.P. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. UBS AG lowered StoneMor Partners L.P. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. BidaskClub lowered StoneMor Partners L.P. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, FBR & Co reiterated a “marketperform” rating on shares of StoneMor Partners L.P. in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, StoneMor Partners L.P. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

StoneMor Partners L.P. Company Profile

StoneMor Partners L.P. owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes. The Company operates through two segments: Cemetery Operations and Funeral Homes. Its Cemetery Operations segment sells interment rights, caskets, burial vaults, cremation niches, markers and other cemetery related merchandise. Its Funeral Homes segment offers a range of services, including family consultation, final expense insurance products, the removal and preparation of remains, provision of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, worship and performance of funeral services, and transportation services.

