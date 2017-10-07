Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Quantum Corporation (QTM) Stock Price

News headlines about Quantum Corporation (NYSE:QTM) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Quantum Corporation earned a daily sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the technology company an impact score of 44.082881330052 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern’s rankings:

Get Quantum Corporation alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on QTM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quantum Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Quantum Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Quantum Corporation from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Shares of Quantum Corporation (NYSE:QTM) opened at 6.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.73 and its 200-day moving average is $6.33. Quantum Corporation has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $9.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.25 million, a PE ratio of 58.93 and a beta of 2.41.

Quantum Corporation (NYSE:QTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Quantum Corporation had a net margin of 0.64% and a negative return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $116.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.40 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Quantum Corporation will post $0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Quantum Corporation news, CFO Fuad Ahmad sold 17,000 shares of Quantum Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total transaction of $143,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,299,481.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert S. Clark sold 61,912 shares of Quantum Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total transaction of $505,201.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,576.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,959 shares of company stock worth $752,278 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Quantum Corporation (QTM) Stock Price” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/somewhat-positive-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-quantum-corporation-qtm-stock-price.html.

Quantum Corporation Company Profile

Quantum Corporation focuses on scale-out storage, archive and data protection, providing solutions for capturing, sharing, managing and preserving digital assets over the entire data lifecycle. The Company’s end-to-end tiered storage solutions enable users to maximize the value of their data by making it accessible whenever and wherever needed, retaining it indefinitely and reducing total cost and complexity.

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.