Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Mattersight Corporation (MATR) Stock Price

News headlines about Mattersight Corporation (NASDAQ:MATR) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Mattersight Corporation earned a news sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the software maker an impact score of 46.854139452355 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Mattersight Corporation (MATR) traded up 3.64% during trading on Friday, hitting $2.85. The stock had a trading volume of 128,957 shares. The company’s market cap is $93.33 million. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average of $2.79. Mattersight Corporation has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $4.40.

Mattersight Corporation (NASDAQ:MATR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The company had revenue of $10.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mattersight Corporation will post ($0.62) EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mattersight Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. ValuEngine lowered Mattersight Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

Mattersight Corporation Company Profile

Mattersight Corporation offers behavioral analytics and provides personality-based software products. The Company uses various applications, including predictive behavioral routing, performance management, quality assurance and predictive analytics (collectively, Behavioral Analytics) to analyze and predict customer behavior based on the language exchanged between agents and customers during brand interactions.

