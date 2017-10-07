Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (KFFB) Stock Price

Media headlines about Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp earned a news impact score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the savings and loans company an impact score of 46.6987801614687 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) traded down 5.50% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.45. 8,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $78.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.91 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.61 and its 200 day moving average is $9.61. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $10.15.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.47 million for the quarter. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 1.39%. Analysts predict that Kentucky First Federal Bancorp will post $0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is a mid-tier holding company. The Company’s subsidiaries include First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard (First Federal of Hazard) and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc (Frankfort First Bancorp). Frankfort First Bancorp has one subsidiary, First Federal Savings Bank of Kentucky, Frankfort, Kentucky (First Federal of Frankfort).

