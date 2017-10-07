Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Fibria Celulose (FBR) Stock Price

Media stories about Fibria Celulose (NYSE:FBR) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Fibria Celulose earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 47.1499167576604 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Fibria Celulose (NYSE:FBR) opened at 14.65 on Friday. The company’s market capitalization is $8.10 billion. Fibria Celulose has a 1-year low of $7.09 and a 1-year high of $14.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.92.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FBR shares. J P Morgan Chase & Co upgraded Fibria Celulose from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. BidaskClub cut Fibria Celulose from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. TheStreet cut Fibria Celulose from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fibria Celulose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. upgraded Fibria Celulose from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

About Fibria Celulose

Fibria Celulose SA (Fibria) is a forestry company, which is engaged in the production of eucalyptus pulp. The Company is engaged in the production and sale of short fiber pulp from its pulp production facilities located in the cities of Aracruz (State of Espirito Santo), Tres Lagoas (State of Mato Grosso do Sul), Jacarei (State of Sao Paulo) and Eunapolis (State of Bahia).

