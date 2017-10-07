Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect AstroNova (ALOT) Stock Price

Press coverage about AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) has trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. AstroNova earned a news impact score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 44.9568380750928 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ ALOT) remained flat at $13.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,759 shares. AstroNova has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $15.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.91. The company has a market cap of $87.65 million, a P/E ratio of 30.81 and a beta of -0.04.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $27.48 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that AstroNova will post $1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. AstroNova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.12%.

In other AstroNova news, Director Everett V. Pizzuti sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $68,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,959.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $479,500 over the last 90 days. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc, formerly Astro-Med, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures and distributes a range of specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems. The Company operates through two segments: QuickLabel and Test & Measurement (T&M). The Company offers both hardware and software, which incorporate technologies in order to acquire, store, analyze and present data in multiple formats.

