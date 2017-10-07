Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Value Line (VALU) Stock Price

Media headlines about Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Value Line earned a daily sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.4636189542394 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Value Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th.

Shares of Value Line (VALU) traded up 2.56% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.00. 4,761 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $174.73 million, a PE ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.62 and a 200 day moving average of $17.40. Value Line has a one year low of $13.26 and a one year high of $25.25.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.91 million during the quarter. Value Line had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 17.80%. Equities analysts predict that Value Line will post $1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Value Line Company Profile

Value Line, Inc (Value Line) is engaged in producing investment periodicals based on underlying research and making available copyright data, including ranking system and other information, to third parties for use in third-party managed and marketed investment products and for other purposes. The Company markets under brands, including Value Line, the Value Line logo, The Value Line Investment Survey, Smart Research, Smarter Investing and The Most Trusted Name in Investment Research.

