Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact FuelCell Energy (FCEL) Stock Price

News articles about FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. FuelCell Energy earned a news impact score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the energy company an impact score of 46.1260607703507 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Get FuelCell Energy Inc. alerts:

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ FCEL) remained flat at $2.26 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,378,422 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.39. FuelCell Energy has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $5.45. The firm’s market capitalization is $138.96 million.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The energy company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $10.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 52.75% and a negative net margin of 78.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FuelCell Energy will post ($1.20) EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. assumed coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Cowen and Company set a $2.00 price target on FuelCell Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. initiated coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. CIBC initiated coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. FuelCell Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.90.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/somewhat-positive-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-fuelcell-energy-fcel-stock-price.html.

About FuelCell Energy

Fuelcell Energy, Inc delivers fuel cell power solutions. The Company is engaged in designing, manufacturing, installing, operating and maintaining fuel cell power solutions. The Company also provides turnkey power generation solutions to the customers, including power plant installation, operations and maintenance.

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.