Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL) Stock Price

Press coverage about Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Trillium Therapeutics earned a news impact score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the biotechnology company an impact score of 45.5589286950591 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) remained flat at $5.20 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,948 shares. The stock’s market cap is $56.13 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.18. Trillium Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.15 and a 52 week high of $17.07.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TRIL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The companys lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced hematologic malignancies and solid tumors therapy.

