Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) Share Price

News stories about Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Hyatt Hotels Corporation earned a daily sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 44.2837830303086 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels Corporation in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $59.00) on shares of Hyatt Hotels Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. FBR & Co restated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up from $63.00) on shares of Hyatt Hotels Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels Corporation from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.43.

Shares of Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE H) opened at 61.60 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels Corporation has a 12 month low of $47.94 and a 12 month high of $62.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.78 and a 200-day moving average of $57.08.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.17. Hyatt Hotels Corporation had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Corporation will post $1.60 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard A. Friedman sold 8,654,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $498,300,199.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider R.A. G.C. Trust #8 sold 7,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $472,185.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,185.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,727,219 shares of company stock valued at $502,679,207 in the last three months. 27.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation is a global hospitality company. The Company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses or provides services to a portfolio of properties. The Company operates through four segments: owned and leased hotels; Americas management and franchising (Americas); ASPAC management and franchising (ASPAC), and EAME/SW Asia management and franchising (EAME/SW Asia).

