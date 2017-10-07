Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect TravelCenters of America (TA) Stock Price

News headlines about TravelCenters of America (NYSE:TA) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. TravelCenters of America earned a news sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the specialty retailer an impact score of 45.4867061870021 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

TravelCenters of America (NYSE TA) opened at 5.80 on Friday. TravelCenters of America has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $7.75. The firm’s market capitalization is $229.42 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.93 and a 200 day moving average of $4.43.

TravelCenters of America (NYSE:TA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). TravelCenters of America had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. TravelCenters of America’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that TravelCenters of America will post ($0.68) earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. FBR & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (up from $9.00) on shares of TravelCenters of America in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile

TravelCenters of America LLC (TravelCenters) operates and franchises travel centers and convenience store and restaurant locations. The Company’s segments include travel centers, convenience stores, and corporate and other. The Company offers a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants (QSRs), travel/convenience stores and various customer amenities.

