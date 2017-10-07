Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect FS Bancorp (FSBW) Stock Price

Media stories about FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. FS Bancorp earned a news impact score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the bank an impact score of 46.7854445609331 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FSBW. Zacks Investment Research cut FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson began coverage on FS Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FS Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ FSBW) traded up 0.33% during trading on Friday, reaching $52.02. The company had a trading volume of 19,861 shares. FS Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $53.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.17 and its 200-day moving average is $44.58. The company has a market capitalization of $151.95 million, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.42.

In other FS Bancorp news, CEO Joseph C. Adams sold 4,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $199,180.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc is a holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington (the Bank). The Company is a diversified lender with a focus on the origination of indirect home improvement loans, also referred to as fixture secured loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, home loans, commercial business loans and second mortgage and home equity loan products.

