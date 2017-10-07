Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect CPI Card Group (PMTS) Share Price

Media stories about CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) (TSE:PNT) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. CPI Card Group earned a daily sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the credit services provider an impact score of 45.4441207068587 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

CPI Card Group (PMTS) traded down 5.04% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,130 shares. The stock’s market capitalization is $62.84 million. CPI Card Group has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $6.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average of $2.38.

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) (TSE:PNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $65.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.16 million. CPI Card Group had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CPI Card Group will post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PMTS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CPI Card Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Barrington Research downgraded CPI Card Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on CPI Card Group from $4.50 to $2.20 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CPI Card Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. CPI Card Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.85.

In related news, VP Jason Bohrer bought 28,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $39,427.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 28,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,427.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa Jacoba bought 43,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $47,822.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 86,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,065.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 112,046 shares of company stock valued at $129,750 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

CPI Card Group Inc, formerly CPI Holdings I, Inc, provides Financial Payment Card solutions in North America. The Company is engaged in the design, production, data personalization, packaging and fulfillment of Financial Payment Cards, which it defines as credit cards, debit cards and prepaid debit cards issued on the networks of the Payment Card Brands in the United States, Europe and Canada.

