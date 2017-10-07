Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Adesto Technologies Corporation (IOTS) Share Price

Media stories about Adesto Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:IOTS) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Adesto Technologies Corporation earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the technology company an impact score of 44.7440015338299 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Adesto Technologies Corporation (IOTS) traded up 7.95% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.15. 462,620 shares of the company traded hands. Adesto Technologies Corporation has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $8.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.67 and a 200 day moving average of $7.67. The firm’s market capitalization is $170.69 million.

Adesto Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:IOTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 million. Adesto Technologies Corporation had a negative net margin of 21.41% and a negative return on equity of 35.81%. Adesto Technologies Corporation’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Adesto Technologies Corporation will post ($0.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IOTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adesto Technologies Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Benchmark Co. increased their price target on shares of Adesto Technologies Corporation from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Adesto Technologies Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Adesto Technologies Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th.

In related news, VP Ishai Naveh sold 21,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $137,181.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

About Adesto Technologies Corporation

Adesto Technologies Corporation is a provider of application-specific and ultra-low power non-volatile memory products. The Company optimizes its non-volatile memory products for Internet of Things (IoT), applications, including current and next-generation Internet-connected devices in the consumer, industrial, medical and wearables markets.

