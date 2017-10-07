Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Precision Castparts Corp. (PCP) Stock Price

Media coverage about Precision Castparts Corp. (NYSE:PCP) has been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Precision Castparts Corp. earned a coverage optimism score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the industrial goods maker an impact score of 45.7848418682661 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

About Precision Castparts Corp.

Precision Castparts Corp. is a manufacturer of metal components and products. The Company has three business segments: Investment Cast Products, Forged Products and Airframe Products. The Company’s Investment Cast Products segment manufactures investment castings and provides related investment casting materials and alloys, for aircraft engines, industrial gas turbine (IGT) engines, airframes, armaments, medical prostheses, unmanned aerial vehicles and other industrial applications.

