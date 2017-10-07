Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Xunlei Limited (XNET) Share Price

Media headlines about Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Xunlei Limited earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the software maker an impact score of 46.0489521927785 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ XNET) opened at 4.32 on Friday. Xunlei Limited has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $5.36.

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The software maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $41.52 million for the quarter. Xunlei Limited had a negative net margin of 19.18% and a negative return on equity of 7.62%. On average, analysts anticipate that Xunlei Limited will post $0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XNET has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Xunlei Limited from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Xunlei Limited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.

Xunlei Limited Company Profile

Xunlei Limited (Xunlei) is a cloud-based acceleration technology company. The Company operates an Internet platform in China based on cloud computing to enable users to access, manage and consume digital media content. The Company’s segment is the operation of its online media platform. The Company’s products and services include Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet, and cloud acceleration subscription services, which offer user services for speed and reliability.

