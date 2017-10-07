Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Oramed Pharmaceuticals (ORMP) Share Price

Press coverage about Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Oramed Pharmaceuticals earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 45.2334607977831 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (ORMP) traded down 0.15% on Friday, reaching $11.09. 134,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s market capitalization is $147.72 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.30 and a 200-day moving average of $8.03. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $11.30.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ORMP. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th.

In related news, Director Xiaopeng Li acquired 89,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $761,906.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 206,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,975. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc (Oramed) is engaged in the field of oral delivery solutions for drugs and vaccines presently delivered via injection. Oramed’s flagship product, an orally ingestible insulin capsule in phase II clinical trials, is focused on the treatment of diabetes. The Company is developing orally ingestible protein oral delivery (POD) technology for the delivery of drugs presently administered by way of injection.

