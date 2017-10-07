Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Neonode (NEON) Share Price

News articles about Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Neonode earned a news impact score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the electronics maker an impact score of 44.7746085679511 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Shares of Neonode (NASDAQ NEON) traded up 0.79% on Friday, hitting $1.28. The stock had a trading volume of 18,625 shares. Neonode has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $2.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.28. The firm’s market cap is $62.52 million.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 million. Neonode had a negative net margin of 48.19% and a negative return on equity of 123.74%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Neonode will post ($0.05) EPS for the current year.

NEON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum downgraded Neonode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neonode from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Neonode from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Cowen and Company restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down from $4.00) on shares of Neonode in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

About Neonode

Neonode Inc, formerly SBE, Inc, develops and licenses user interfaces and optical infrared touch solutions. The Company’s technology offers multiple features, including the ability to sense an object’s size, depth, velocity, pressure and proximity to any type of surface. It operates through the touch technology licensing business segment.

