Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact MMA Capital Management (MMAC) Share Price

News headlines about MMA Capital Management (NASDAQ:MMAC) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. MMA Capital Management earned a coverage optimism score of 0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.7363184750042 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of MMA Capital Management (NASDAQ:MMAC) traded down 1.165% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.203. 1,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. MMA Capital Management has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $25.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.78 and a 200 day moving average of $23.62. The company has a market cap of $147.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.158 and a beta of 1.30.

MMA Capital Management (NASDAQ:MMAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MMA Capital Management had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 66.67%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 million for the quarter.

About MMA Capital Management

MMA Capital Management, LLC, formerly Municipal Mortgage & Equity, LLC, partners with institutional capital to create and manage investments in housing and renewable energy. The Company operates through three segments: United States (U.S.) Operations, International Operations and Corporate Operations.

