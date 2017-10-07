Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Golub Capital BDC (GBDC) Share Price

News articles about Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Golub Capital BDC earned a daily sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the investment management company an impact score of 45.7649788745957 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) opened at 18.82 on Friday. Golub Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $17.34 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.69 and its 200 day moving average is $19.44.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $35.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.11 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 53.62% and a return on equity of 7.86%. Golub Capital BDC’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC will post $1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GBDC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $20.00 target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, National Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Monday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.88.

In other news, Director William M. Iv Webster acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.46 per share, for a total transaction of $92,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 136,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,520,048.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end, management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured and one stop loans of the United States middle-market companies.

