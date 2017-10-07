Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Dreyfus Strategic Muni. (LEO) Stock Price

Press coverage about Dreyfus Strategic Muni. (NYSE:LEO) has trended somewhat positive on Friday, Accern reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Dreyfus Strategic Muni. earned a daily sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the investment management company an impact score of 47.923878916145 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Dreyfus Strategic Muni. (LEO) traded down 0.34% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.79. The stock had a trading volume of 33,656 shares. Dreyfus Strategic Muni. has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $9.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.90 and a 200-day moving average of $8.86.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

Dreyfus Strategic Muni. Company Profile

Dreyfus Strategic Municipals, Inc is a diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to maximize current income exempt from federal income tax to the extent consistent with the preservation of capital. The Fund has Long-Term Municipal Investments in various states of the United States, such as Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wyoming and the United States related.

