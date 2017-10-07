Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Jamba (JMBA) Stock Price

News stories about Jamba (NASDAQ:JMBA) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Jamba earned a news sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the restaurant operator an impact score of 45.1285536954298 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jamba from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jamba from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Shares of Jamba (NASDAQ:JMBA) traded up 1.94% on Friday, reaching $8.95. 59,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Jamba has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $10.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.19 and a 200 day moving average of $8.41. The firm’s market cap is $137.19 million.

About Jamba

Jamba, Inc is a restaurant retailer of specialty food and beverage offerings. The Company operates through retail segment. The Company’s offerings include whole fruit smoothies, squeezed juices and juice blends, Energy Bowls, and a range of food items including, hot oatmeal, breakfast wraps, sandwiches, Artisan Flatbreads, baked goods and snacks.

