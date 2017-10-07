Somewhat Critical Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect RealNetworks (RNWK) Stock Price

News coverage about RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) has trended somewhat negative this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. RealNetworks earned a news sentiment score of 0.00 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the technology company an impact score of 46.2905757751931 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of RealNetworks (RNWK) traded down 0.20% on Friday, hitting $4.89. 30,406 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s market capitalization is $181.91 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.42 and its 200 day moving average is $4.38. RealNetworks has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $5.45.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $33.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.63 million. RealNetworks had a negative return on equity of 36.41% and a negative net margin of 20.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that RealNetworks will post ($0.82) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RNWK. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of RealNetworks in a research note on Sunday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RealNetworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th.

RealNetworks Company Profile

RealNetworks, Inc creates applications and services that enable to connect with digital media. The Company connects consumers with their digital media directly and through partners, focusing on supporting various network, devices, media types and social networks. It operates through three segments: Consumer Media, Mobile Services and Games.

