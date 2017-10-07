Somewhat Critical Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect ImmuCell Corporation (ICCC) Share Price

News headlines about ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) have trended somewhat negative recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. ImmuCell Corporation earned a media sentiment score of 0.00 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the biotechnology company an impact score of 45.9946695345577 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

ImmuCell Corporation (ICCC) traded up 0.43% on Friday, reaching $7.00. 6,357 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.22. ImmuCell Corporation has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $7.96. The company has a market capitalization of $35.34 million, a PE ratio of 80.46 and a beta of 1.12.

ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.75 million for the quarter. ImmuCell Corporation had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 2.25%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of ImmuCell Corporation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th.

In other news, insider Brian L. Pessin acquired 30,000 shares of ImmuCell Corporation stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $367,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ImmuCell Corporation Company Profile

ImmuCell Corporation is an animal health company. The Company operates in the development, acquisition, manufacture and sale of products that improve the health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries segment. The Company has developed products that provide immediate immunity to newborn dairy and beef cattle, and is developing product line extensions of its existing products that address mastitis.

