SmartFinancial (SMBK) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Shows

Media headlines about SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. SmartFinancial earned a news sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the bank an impact score of 45.5929934952344 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) opened at 23.94 on Friday. SmartFinancial has a 12 month low of $16.07 and a 12 month high of $26.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.87. The company has a market cap of $196.81 million, a P/E ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 0.33.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $11.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that SmartFinancial will post $0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SmartFinancial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th.

In other news, Chairman Wesley Miller Welborn bought 13,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.47 per share, with a total value of $325,793.58. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 39,937 shares in the company, valued at $977,258.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc, formerly Cornerstone Bancshares, Inc, is a bank holding company. The Company operates through its SmartBank subsidiary (The Bank). The principal business of the Bank consists of attracting deposits from the public and investing those funds, together with funds generated from operations and from principal and interest payments on loans.

