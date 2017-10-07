Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) insider Liam Griffin sold 13,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total value of $1,416,010.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Liam Griffin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Skyworks Solutions Inc. alerts:

On Tuesday, August 29th, Liam Griffin sold 2,610 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $260,947.80.

On Tuesday, July 25th, Liam Griffin sold 8,056 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.31, for a total value of $848,377.36.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) opened at 104.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.78. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.65 and a 52-week high of $112.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.89.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $900.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.58 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 28.67% and a net margin of 27.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post $6.39 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) Insider Sells $1,416,010.44 in Stock” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/skyworks-solutions-inc-swks-insider-sells-1416010-44-in-stock.html.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Vetr upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.68 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 12th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, June 16th. Pacific Crest restated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.82.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invictus RG purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. WFG Advisors LP grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 1,155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 551.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,342 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions Inc designs, develops, manufactures and markets semiconductor products, including intellectual property. The Company’s analog semiconductors are connecting people, places, and things, spanning a number of new and unimagined applications within the automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet and wearable markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.