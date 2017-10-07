SITO Mobile (SITO) Receiving Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

News stories about SITO Mobile (NASDAQ:SITO) have been trending positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. SITO Mobile earned a news sentiment score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the Wireless communications provider an impact score of 45.2514774326752 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SITO. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (up from $5.00) on shares of SITO Mobile in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SITO Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SITO Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Craig Hallum cut shares of SITO Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.80 target price on shares of SITO Mobile in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.95.

Get SITO Mobile Ltd. alerts:

Shares of SITO Mobile (SITO) traded up 3.32% on Friday, hitting $7.46. 277,952 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.08. The stock’s market cap is $163.42 million. SITO Mobile has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $7.49.

SITO Mobile (NASDAQ:SITO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $10.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.75 million. SITO Mobile had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a negative return on equity of 24.74%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SITO Mobile will post ($0.37) EPS for the current year.

In other SITO Mobile news, Director Chester Petrow purchased 68,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $273,824.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 286,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,132.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/sito-mobile-sito-receiving-favorable-press-coverage-analysis-shows.html.

SITO Mobile Company Profile

SITO Mobile, Ltd. operates a mobile location-based advertising platform serving businesses, advertisers and brands. The Company’s offerings include SITO Location-Based Advertising and SITO Mobile Messaging. SITO Location-Based Advertising delivers display advertisements and videos on behalf of advertisers, including various features, such as Geo-fencing, Verified walk-in, Behavioral Targeting, and Analytics and Optimization.

Receive News & Ratings for SITO Mobile Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITO Mobile Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.