Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) Holdings Boosted by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 119.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,373,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,694,885 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.75% of Sirius XM Holdings worth $188,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SIRI. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Sirius XM Holdings by 5.8% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,771,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,573,000 after purchasing an additional 261,045 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Sirius XM Holdings by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 225,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Sirius XM Holdings by 19.3% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,691,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,713,000 after purchasing an additional 273,684 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Sirius XM Holdings by 2.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 92,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings by 21.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 985,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after acquiring an additional 173,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Sirius XM Holdings Inc. alerts:

SIRI has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. raised their target price on Sirius XM Holdings from $5.50 to $6.65 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. FBR & Co restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (up previously from $5.70) on shares of Sirius XM Holdings in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. Vetr downgraded Sirius XM Holdings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.06 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sirius XM Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Sirius XM Holdings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.83.

Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) traded down 0.17% during trading on Friday, reaching $5.73. The company had a trading volume of 10,781,747 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71 and a beta of 1.07. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $5.89.

Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Sirius XM Holdings had a negative return on equity of 99.07% and a net margin of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Sirius XM Holdings’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post $0.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Sirius XM Holdings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Sirius XM Holdings’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/sirius-xm-holdings-inc-siri-holdings-boosted-by-arrowstreet-capital-limited-partnership.html.

Sirius XM Holdings Profile

Sirius XM Radio Inc broadcasts its music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels in the United States on a subscription fee basis through its two satellite radio systems. Subscribers can also receive certain of its music and other channels over the Internet, including through applications for mobile devices.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.