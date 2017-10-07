Sii Investments Inc. WI Lowers Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH)

Sii Investments Inc. WI decreased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 63.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,162 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 9,015 shares during the period. Sii Investments Inc. WI’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation by 0.3% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,633 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation by 1.2% in the first quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 2,351 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation by 0.9% in the second quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 3,676 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation by 0.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 7,810 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation by 0.5% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,403 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Allen Shaheen sold 442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total value of $31,196.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Rajeev Mehta sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $2,272,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 187,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,349,274.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 287,357 shares of company stock valued at $20,521,043. 1.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (up previously from $69.00) on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation in a report on Friday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Vetr upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.85 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.91.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) opened at 73.80 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a 52-week low of $49.35 and a 52-week high of $73.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.12.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.11. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post $3.70 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation is a professional services company. The Company operates through four segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Manufacturing/Retail/Logistics, and Other. The Financial Services segment includes customers providing banking/transaction processing, capital markets and insurance services.

