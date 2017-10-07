Sii Investments Inc. WI Has $442,000 Position in First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd (FPL)

Sii Investments Inc. WI lessened its position in First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd (NYSE:FPL) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,559 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,052 shares during the period. Sii Investments Inc. WI’s holdings in First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,687 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 7,569 shares during the period. Doliver Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Doliver Capital Advisors LP now owns 25,072 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 60,692 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 11,568 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,031,032 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,559,000 after acquiring an additional 111,889 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd in the 2nd quarter worth about $180,000.

Shares of First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd (NYSE FPL) opened at 12.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.33 and a 200-day moving average of $12.90. First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd has a 12-month low of $10.91 and a 12-month high of $14.23.

The business also recently disclosed a oct 17 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 10.3%.

First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd Company Profile

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders. The Fund seeks to provide its common shareholders with a vehicle to invest in a portfolio of cash generating securities, with a focus on investing in master limited partnerships (MLPs) and MLP-related entities in the energy sector and energy utilities industries that are weighted towards non-cyclical, fee-for-service revenues.

