Sii Investments Inc. WI Has $395,000 Position in Aon PLC (AON)

Sii Investments Inc. WI continued to hold its position in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Sii Investments Inc. WI’s holdings in Aon PLC were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Aon PLC in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. AHL Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Aon PLC by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. AHL Partners LLP now owns 13,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of Aon PLC in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,295,000. Miles Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aon PLC in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Clinton Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aon PLC in the 2nd quarter valued at $620,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Aon PLC news, CEO Michael J. O’connor sold 10,000 shares of Aon PLC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,805 shares in the company, valued at $17,951,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AON shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Aon PLC in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank AG upped their target price on Aon PLC from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $133.00 target price on Aon PLC and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays PLC upped their target price on Aon PLC from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Aon PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.20.

Shares of Aon PLC (AON) opened at 146.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.51 and a 200 day moving average of $132.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.04. Aon PLC has a 12-month low of $107.19 and a 12-month high of $147.66.

Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Aon PLC had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 32.62%. Aon PLC’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Aon PLC will post $6.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aon plc (Aon) is a global provider of risk management services, insurance and reinsurance brokerage, and human resource consulting and outsourcing, delivering distinctive client value via risk management and workforce productivity solutions. The Company operates in two segments: Risk Solutions and Human Resource (HR) Solutions.

